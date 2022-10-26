Abstract

Fractures of the laryngohyoid complex are classically associated with deaths due to strangulation. Recent studies, however, indicate the possible presence of such fractures in fatal falls. The primary focus of this systematic review is to analyze the characteristics of laryngohyoid fractures in the context of falls to aid in a more accurate interpretation of autopsy findings. Search for relevant literature occurred on PubMed on the 26th of October 2022, and Embase and Web of Science on the 5th of November 2022. Inclusion criteria included being a primary study, published in English, involving fatal falls and injuries to the laryngohyoid complex, and presenting sufficient details about the relevant cases. Four case reports and six descriptive retrospective studies were included in the final analysis yielding a sum of 38 cases. The risk of bias was assessed using the Joanna Briggs Institute (JBI) critical appraisal tools. Potential limitations of this study include the inclusion of case reports and studies published in English only. The cumulative male-to-female ratio was 23:15 with a mean age of 48 years old. The fall height ranged from standing height to 60 m. Forty-three fractures to the laryngohyoid complex were identified with the thyroid cartilage most commonly affected, followed by fracture of the hyoid bone, and finally the cricoid cartilage. While cases of falls did indeed display hallmark laryngohyoid findings classically displayed in strangulation, they also featured unique presentations such as fractures of the clavicle and a reduced prevalence of conjunctival petechiae.

