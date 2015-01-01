Abstract

Teen dating violence (TDV) is a public health concern impacting more than half of U.S. adolescents aged 12 to 18. Sexual minority youth (i.e., adolescents who are not exclusively heterosexual) experience disproportionately high rates of TDV. Yet, measures of TDV such as the Conflict in Adolescent Dating Relationships Inventory (CADRI) have been developed without considering sexual identity with items and instructions frequently anchored in heterosexual romantic relationships. Examination of measurement equivalence across heterosexual and sexual minority youth has only begun recently with existing research examining the CADRI's victimization scale measurement invariance providing empirical support for invariance across heterosexual and sexual minority youth. However, no prior research has examined the measurement invariance of the CADRI perpetration scales across heterosexual and sexual minority youth. The current study fills this gap by examining the CADRI perpetration scale measurement invariance across heterosexual and sexual minority youth. Using multigroup confirmatory factor analysis responses from 1,143 adolescents (M(age) = 15.88, SD = 2.49) to the CADRI perpetration items were examined across heterosexual (n = 922) and sexual minority youth (n = 218).



RESULTS confirmed the five-factor structure of the CADRI perpetration scales, providing empirical support for the appropriateness of the use of the CADRI perpetration scale's scores across heterosexual and sexual minority youth broadly. However, findings of partial scalar measurement invariance on the emotional/verbal abuse perpetration scale raise questions about the appropriateness of mean-score comparisons on this particular subscale. Areas of potential revisions of the emotional/verbal abuse perpetration scale are discussed to facilitate meaningful comparisons among heterosexual and sexual minority youth and to substantiate program evaluation results by groups.

