Abstract

Women who have had miscarriages or stillbirths are known to have an elevated risk for depression. However, the prevalence of depressive disorders and/or symptoms in this group is unclear. Therefore, our aim was to estimate the corresponding prevalence of depression and depressive symptoms. A systematic literature search of the databases MEDLINE, psycINFO and PSYNDEX was conducted to consider all studies published between 2000 and 2022 in English or German on the prevalence of depression or depressive symptoms in women following miscarriages or stillbirths. Studies using valid psychiatric diagnoses or validated assessment methods regarding depression were included in the systematic review. The PRISMA guidelines were followed. Data concerning depressive symptoms were extracted from 14 studies. The range regarding prevalence of depressive symptoms in women with previous miscarriages or stillbirths was very wide (5%-91.2%). All longitudinal studies demonstrate a reduction of depressive symptoms over time. The prevalence of depressive disorders had a range of 5.4 (only for minor depression according to DSM-IV) - 18.6% (for depressive disorders according to ICD-10). The included studies are very heterogeneous considering the investigated groups, the length of pregnancies and time passed since the occurrence of miscarriages or stillbirths. Women with miscarriages or stillbirths have an elevated risk for depressive symptoms and disorders. In most affected women, depressive symptoms are most pronounced in the first months after the pregnancy loss and diminish over time.

