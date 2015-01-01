Abstract

Parallel to the advent of social media and the easy access to online pornographic content there is a sharp increase in adolescent females expressing gender dysphoria worldwide. This paper argues that treatment of gender dysphoria in female adolescents must include explicit exploration into their use and exchange of pornographic content, as well as possible online or offline contacts with adults. Possible avenues of how pornographic content may increase the shame and fear of becoming a woman include the acquisition of misogynistic sexual scripts based on false assumptions on sexuality including the normalization of the violation of females as pleasurable for them, peer influence among female friendship groups, the susceptibility of our medical systems to "mass hysteria" phenomena, easier access of adults with sexually abusive intentions to youth through social media, sexual abuse and victim blaming on females, as well as the influence of pornography on mentalization capacities. As the influence of pornography on gender dysphoria in girls is understudied, this paper provides questions for qualitative and quantitative research, case studies and history taking. Especially the lack of an adequate other during exposure may aggravate false assumptions on gender roles and gender inequality seen in mainstream pornography. Girls affected by autism might be at higher risk because of their reduced mentalization capacities. Working through experiences associated with pornographic content and sexually abusive experiences may correct false beliefs about gender inequality and therefore might alleviate gender dysphoria.

Language: en