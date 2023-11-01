Abstract

Anger transition is often abrupt. In this study, we investigated the mechanisms responsible for switching and modulating aggression levels. The cerebellum is considered a center for motor coordination and learning; however, its connection to social behavior has long been observed. Here, we used the resident-intruder paradigm in male mice and examined local field potential (LFP) changes, glial cytosolic ion fluctuations, and vascular dynamics in the cerebellar vermis throughout various phases of a combat sequence. Notably, we observed the emergence of theta-band oscillations in the LFP and sustained elevations in glial Ca(2+) levels during combat breakups. When astrocytes, including Bergmann glial cells, were photoactivated using channelrhodopsin-2, the theta-band emerged and an early combat breakup occurred. Within a single combat sequence, rapid alteration of offensive (fight) and passive (flight) responses were observed, which roughly correlated with decreases and increases in glial Ca(2+), respectively. Neuron-glial interactions in the cerebellar vermis may play a role in adjusting Purkinje cell excitability and setting the tone of aggression. Future anger management strategies and clinical control of excessive aggression and violent behavior may be realized by developing a therapeutic strategy that adjusts glial activity in the cerebellum.

