Citation
Burma JS, Lapointe AP, Wilson M, Penner LC, Kennedy CM, Newel KT, Galea OA, Miutz LN, Dunn JF, Smirl JD. Pediatr. Neurol. 2023; 150: 97-106.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
38006666
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Sport-related concussion (SRC) has been shown to induce cerebral neurophysiological deficits, quantifiable with electroencephalography (EEG). As the adolescent brain is undergoing rapid neurodevelopment, it is fundamental to understand both the short- and long-term ramifications SRC may have on neuronal functioning. The current systematic review sought to amalgamate the literature regarding both acute/subacute (≤28 days) and chronic (>28 days) effects of SRC in adolescents via EEG and the diagnostic accuracy of this tool.
Language: en
Keywords
Adolescent; Sport-related concussion; Electroencephalography; Neurophysiology