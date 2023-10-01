Abstract

BACKGROUND: Sport-related concussion (SRC) has been shown to induce cerebral neurophysiological deficits, quantifiable with electroencephalography (EEG). As the adolescent brain is undergoing rapid neurodevelopment, it is fundamental to understand both the short- and long-term ramifications SRC may have on neuronal functioning. The current systematic review sought to amalgamate the literature regarding both acute/subacute (≤28 days) and chronic (>28 days) effects of SRC in adolescents via EEG and the diagnostic accuracy of this tool.



METHODS: The review was registered within the Prospero database (CRD42021275256). Search strategies were created and input into the PubMed database, where three authors completed all screening. Risk of bias assessments were completed using the Scottish Intercollegiate Guideline Network and Methodological Index for Non-Randomized Studies.



RESULTS: A total of 128 articles were identified; however, only seven satisfied all inclusion criteria. The studies ranged from 2012 to 2021 and included sample sizes of 21 to 81 participants, albeit only ∼14% of the included athletes were females. The studies displayed low-to-high levels of bias due to the small sample sizes and preliminary nature of most investigations. Although heterogeneous methods, tasks, and analytical techniques were used, 86% of the studies found differences compared with control athletes, in both the symptomatic and asymptomatic phases of SRC. One study used raw EEG data as a diagnostic indicator demonstrating promise; however, more research and standardization are a necessity.



CONCLUSIONS: Collectively, the findings highlight the utility of EEG in assessing adolescent SRC; however, future studies should consider important covariates including biological sex, maturation status, and development.

Language: en