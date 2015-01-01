Abstract

Vessel detection and tracking is of utmost importance to river traffic. Efficient detection and tracking technology offer an effective solution to address challenges related to river traffic safety and congestion. Traditional image-based object detection and tracking algorithms encounter issues such as target ID switching, difficulties in feature extraction, reduced robustness due to occlusion, target overlap, and changes in brightness and contrast. To detect and track vessels more accurately, a vessel detection and tracking algorithm based on the LiDAR point cloud was proposed. For vessel detection, statistical filtering algorithms were integrated into the Euclidean clustering algorithm to mitigate the effect of ripples on vessel detection. Our detection accuracy of vessels improved by 3.3% to 8.3% compared to three conventional algorithms. For vessel tracking, L-shape fitting of detected vessels can improve the efficiency of tracking, and a simple and efficient tracking algorithm is presented. By comparing three traditional tracking algorithms, an improvement in multiple object tracking accuracy (MOTA) and a reduction in ID switch times and number of missed detections were achieved. The results demonstrate that LiDAR point cloud-based vessel detection can significantly enhance the accuracy of vessel detection and tracking.

