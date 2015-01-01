SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Zhang Q, Liu Y, Zhang Y, Zong M, Zhu J. Sensors (Basel) 2023; 23(22): e9089.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

DOI

10.3390/s23229089

PMID

38005475

Abstract

Occluded pedestrian detection faces huge challenges. False positives and false negatives in crowd occlusion scenes will reduce the accuracy of occluded pedestrian detection. To overcome this problem, we proposed an improved you-only-look-once version 3 (YOLOv3) based on squeeze-and-excitation networks (SENet) and optimized generalized intersection over union (GIoU) loss for occluded pedestrian detection, namely YOLOv3-Occlusion (YOLOv3-Occ). The proposed network model considered incorporating squeeze-and-excitation networks (SENet) into YOLOv3, which assigned greater weights to the features of unobstructed parts of pedestrians to solve the problem of feature extraction against unsheltered parts. For the loss function, a new generalized intersection over union(intersection over groundtruth) (GIoU(IoG)) loss was developed to ensure the areas of predicted frames of pedestrian invariant based on the GIoU loss, which tackled the problem of inaccurate positioning of pedestrians. The proposed method, YOLOv3-Occ, was validated on the CityPersons and COCO2014 datasets. Experimental results show the proposed method could obtain 1.2% MR(-2) gains on the CityPersons dataset and 0.7% mAP@50 improvements on the COCO2014 dataset.


Language: en

Keywords

false negatives; false positives; loss function; occluded pedestrian detection

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print