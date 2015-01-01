Abstract

Owing to rapid climate change, large-scale floods have occurred yearly in cities worldwide, causing serious damage. We propose a real-time urban flood-monitoring technology as an urban disaster prevention technology for sustainable and secure smart cities. Our method takes advantage of the characteristic that water flow is regularly detected at a certain distance with a constant Doppler velocity within the radar observation area. Therefore, a pure flow energy detection algorithm in this technology can accurately and immediately detect water flow due to flooding by effectively removing dynamic obstacles such as cars, people, and animals that cause changes in observation distance, and static obstacles that do not cause Doppler velocities. Specifically, in this method, the pure flow energy is detected by generating a two-dimensional range-Doppler relation map using 1 s periodic radar observation data and performing statistical analysis on the energy detected on the successive maps. Experiments to verify the proposed technology are conducted indoors and in real river basins. As a result of conducting experiments in a narrow indoor space that could be considered an urban underpass or underground facility, it was found that this method can detect flooding situations with centimeter-level accuracy by measuring water level and flow velocity in real time from the time of flood occurrence. And the experimental results in various river environments showed that our technology could accurately detect changes in distance and flow speed from the river surface. We also confirmed that this method could effectively eliminate moving obstacles within the observation range and detect only pure flow energy. Finally, we expect that our method will be able to build a high-density urban flood-monitoring network and a high-precision digital flood twin.

