Lanzaro G, Sayed T, Fu C. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2023; 99: 1-18.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
Autonomous Vehicle (AV) technologies are expected to result in significant safety and mobility benefits to the road system. However, one of the most important issues that autonomous vehicle technology faces is ensuring safe interactions with active road users such as pedestrians who can have unpredictable behavior. Moreover, road user behavior varies considerably across different traffic environments, which might represent a challenge to implementing AVs as they lack the intuition common in human-driven vehicles (HDV). This study proposes an approach to evaluate crash risk in vehicle-pedestrian interactions. An Extreme Value Theory (EVT) Peak Over Threshold (POT) model is used to compare the crash risk of AV-pedestrian and HDV-pedestrian interactions in four different cities, namely Boston, Las Vegas, Pittsburgh, and Singapore. A Bayesian hierarchical structure is used to incorporate the effect of several behavioral covariates, which enables estimating the crash risk of each interaction.
Language: en
AV-pedestrian interactions; Extreme Value Theory; HDV-pedestrian interactions; Peak Over Threshold; Traffic conflicts