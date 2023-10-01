Abstract

BACKGROUND: Older adults are more likely to be at-fault and killed in road crashes, and this has been argued to be due to their declining hazard perception (HP). There has been no comprehensive review on what factors predict this decline in HP ability for older adults.



OBJECTIVES: The aim of this systematic review is to identify any predictors of HP in older adults across all road-user types. Data Sources: The search was indexed in the Medline, PsycINFO, and Scopus during January 2022. Studies had to be peer reviewed and written in English language. Participants had to be road-users over the age of 60. Studies had to investigate a relationship between a predictor and HP.



RESULTS: 21 articles met the inclusion criteria, 20 for drivers and one for pedestrians. Seven predictors were examined.



RESULTS suggested that driving experience and auditory distraction were the most consistent predictors of HP. HP training for drivers significantly improved HP.



RESULTS were mixed for visual abilities, cognitive abilities, and age. Training for pedestrians was not a significant predictor of HP. Limitations: Grey literature was not reviewed.



CONCLUSIONS: Whilst results related to age were mixed, most studies suggested that advancing age is associated with HP decline. Driving experience appeared to be a protective factor against decline in HP. Contrast and motion sensitivity may be important in identifying at-risk drivers. Cognitive function was not a consistent predictor of HP. Auditory distractors consistently negatively impacted HP.



RESULTS indicated that there could be potential benefits of HP training. There is a dearth of research into HP in vulnerable road user types. Implications: By identifying the predictors of HP, road safety strategies such as holistic training programs could be developed to assist with keeping older adult road-users safe. Future research is necessary to explore HP in older pedestrians, cyclists, and motorcyclists.

