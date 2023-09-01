Abstract

Anecdotal evidence suggests that cycling boomed during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many shops ran out of bicycles for sale. However, it is not known whether increased cycling activity has continued. Using evidence from two representative online panel surveys, comprising over 2,400 New Jersey residents, we analyze bicycle ownership, purchasing, usage during the pandemic and intention to use after the pandemic subsides. We estimate multivariate models and find that the odds that a respondent intends to cycle more in the future (compared to prior to the pandemic) are 4.5 times higher if they have noticed positive changes to their neighborhood during the pandemic. Moreover, the odds that a respondent intends to cycle more are two times higher if they worked from home, compared to working outside the home. Our findings suggest that infrastructure changes successfully induced cycling during the pandemic and increased the intention to cycle in the future. Additionally, because the uptake in cycling has been larger for people who work from home, we highlight the importance of focusing on bicycle infrastructure related to recreation and exercise, in addition to commuting.



Keywords: CoViD-19-Road-Traffic

Language: en