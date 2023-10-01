|
Orsini F, Giusti G, Zarantonello L, Costa R, Montagnese S, Rossi R. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2023; 99: 83-97.
Abstract
The Spring transition to Daylight Saving Time (DST) has been associated with several health and road safety issues. Previous literature has focused primarily on the analysis of historical crash and hospitalization data, without investigating specific crash contributing factors, such as driving fatigue. The present study aims to uncover the effects of DST-related circadian desynchrony and sleep deprivation on driving fatigue, by means of a driving simulator experiment. Eighteen participants (all males, age range 21-30 years, mean = 24.2, SD = 2.9) completed two 50-minute trials (at one week distance, same time and same day of the week) on a monotonous highway environment, the second one taking place in the week after the Spring transition to DST. Driving fatigue was evaluated by analysing several different variables (including driving-based, physiological and subjective indices) and by comparison with a historical cohort of pertinent, matched controls who had also undergone two trials, but in the absence of any time change in between.
Language: en
Circadian desynchrony; Daylight saving time; Driving fatigue; Driving simulator; Sleep deprivation