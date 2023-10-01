Abstract

Driving in diverse and challenging conditions, including inclement weather, poses potential risks to road safety. While previous studies have primarily focused on examining driver behavior and reactions in different weather and road conditions, there is a lack of research on assessing drivers' mental states during such situations, particularly considering the influence of factors such as road complexity, traffic, demographics, and adverse environmental conditions. This paper aims to address this research gap by evaluating the mental states of drivers across different age groups and driving experience levels through simulated driving scenarios encompassing various environments and traffic conditions. A three-wheeler driving simulator was employed, along with the DSI 7 EEG headset and Q states software, to classify and analyze the drivers' mental states. The findings of this study highlight that young novice drivers exhibit higher fluctuations in mental state compared to their mid and high-experienced counterparts. Furthermore, mid-age drivers face an elevated risk of collision due to frequent changes in mental state and attention. Additionally, it was observed that highly skilled drivers display a transition in attention level and mental state between sessions, shifting from a focused to a relaxed state--an aspect absent in inexperienced drivers. These findings enhance our comprehension of the intricate interaction among drivers' emotional states, age, experience, and driving abilities, consequently opening avenues for tailored interventions and training initiatives focused on improving road safety.

Language: en