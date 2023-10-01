Abstract

Recent trends in urban design have called for more equal treatment of all road users and have effected a shift away from the traditional concept of segregation and towards more integration. This usually translates to more pedestrian-friendly layouts with wider footways, fewer protective guardrails and lower (or even no) kerbs. Following-on from previous research on the topic, this study explores changes in pedestrian behaviour in response to integrated street design. A "mesoscopic" level of analysis is adopted, whereby the actions and revealed choices of individual pedestrians are modelled probabilistically, but without a detailed investigation into their attitudes and perceptions. Video footage from London's Exhibition Road site during periods before and after its conversion from a conventional layout to a more integrated pedestrian-oriented design is used, and an observation scheme focusing on pedestrian actions and discernible characteristics is devised. Inferential statistics methods are used to derive models expressing two behavioural traits: walking/crossing speed, and crossing on red incidence. The results suggest that the additional space provided and the reduced crowding post-redevelopment results in pedestrians walking less hastily and close to their desired speed, while the friendlier conditions created by the street layout increase their confidence to enter the road space and cross, sometimes even on a red signal. In particular, those walking alone (rather than in a group) and walking to work (rather than leisure) appear to walk faster and are also more likely to cross on red.

Language: en