Abstract

Intelligent Speed Assistance (ISA) is an in-car system that can help drivers to avoid speeding and therefore reduce crash frequency and severity. ISA systems that intervene to reduce vehicle speeds are increasingly available in new cars. Their efficacy in crash reduction will depend on the extent to which they are adopted and used by motorists. Increasing ISA use is therefore a promising new target for behaviour-change interventions seeking to reduce crash involvement. To provide context for intervention development, this study explored the beliefs and attitudes of 20 car drivers who have intervening ISA systems and 20 that do not. Thematic analysis of interview scripts generated five superordinate themes across both sets of drivers relating to: (1) safety, (2) driver control, (3) choice and enforcement, (4) driver identity and behaviour, and (5) enabling roll-out. ISA acceptability was generally high as long as driver choice around turning off and overriding the system was maintained. Drivers described a number of information needs relating to ISA: increased general awareness of ISA, provision of system-specific information for new ISA drivers and reassurances around non-ISA driver concerns (e.g., the responsiveness of the override and the speed control process). Many drivers indicated that ISA adoption would be facilitated by emphasising personal benefits (e.g., protecting driver licences, reduced insurance premiums, improved fuel efficiency, more relaxed driving) as well as safety advantages.

