Abstract

Most trips are made, and most travel is done on roads and paths well-known. To provide insight in the cognitive processes involved in visual information processing of familiar traffic environments this paper considers a series of four consecutive empirical studies. The aim of this paper is 1) to discuss the implications of these insights on research methodologies used to measure driver attention and distraction and 2) to provide recommendations for policymaking, road design and vehicle design. This line of work consists of three studies on car driver behaviour (two driving simulator studies and a video-based study) and an observational study on pedestrian behaviour. The recurring theme in the results of these studies is that the progressive exposure to the same traffic environment enables participants to automatise their behavioural performance in traffic up to the point that it could be executed at skill-based level. As a result, attention is easily diverted away from traffic participation, while participating in traffic. Participants could act without thinking about it, so they didn't always even remember what they had done. People get used to familiar traffic environments so much that they don't have to think about walking or driving with much conscious focus. Hence, when studying road user behaviour and particularly driver distraction, it is crucial to mimic these natural circumstances as closely as possible. It is therefore proposed that within driver distraction research, route familiarity should be regarded as a context that enables distraction. What is more, is that the results point in the direction of a familiarity paradox: deviating from what is very familiar likely results in involuntary distraction, but being very familiar may lead to underload resulting in (voluntarily) diverting attention elsewhere.

