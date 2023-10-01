|
Ramirez Juarez RN, Grigolon AB, Madureira AM. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2023; 99: 374-388.
To encourage behavioural changes that reduce car use, understanding travel behaviour and interventions in infrastructure are necessary. Understanding the route choices of cyclists and their motivation based on their preferences regarding their trip attributes is essential to improve cycling infrastructure and encourage active travel modes such as cycling. This research aims to explore the influence of streetscape design features (SDFs) on cyclists' route choices by developing a mixed-method approach to collect objective and subjective data from 22 volunteers. We used a survey (Maptionnaire) with a virtual reality (VR) and eye-tracking experiment to simulate a bicycle trip in Enschede, The Netherlands.
Cycling; Eye-tracking; Mixed-method; Route choice; Streetscape; Travel Behaviour; Virtual Reality