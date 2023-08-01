Abstract

Autonomous vehicles provide a variety of societal and environmental benefits, however significant technological, legislative, and infrastructural advancements are still required for successful integration of autonomous vehicles into society. The present study applied the Theory of Planned Behaviour to examine the factors driving and impeding autonomous vehicle adoption. Participants were 254 adults (Mage = 37.89, SD = 14.33) who took part in an online survey assessing attitudes, subjective norms, perceived behavioural control, perceived barriers and intentions to adopt autonomous vehicles.



RESULTS indicated that attitudes and both personal and work-related subjective norms were positively associated with adoption intention. An association was not found between perceived behavioural control and adoption intention, and the relationships between psychosocial factors and adoption intention were not found to be moderated by perceived barriers. Concerns regarding the risk of operating errors and fear of equipment or system failure were found to be negatively associated with adoption intention and concerns regarding cost was found to be positively associated with adoption intention. Encouragingly from a safety perspective, it appears that concerns regarding safety are more influential to adoption intention than costs associated with the purchase of the vehicle. The results of this research have important implications for future research and integration of autonomous vehicles into society.

