Wishart D, Weaver S, Apuli A. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2023; 99: 450-459.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
Autonomous vehicles provide a variety of societal and environmental benefits, however significant technological, legislative, and infrastructural advancements are still required for successful integration of autonomous vehicles into society. The present study applied the Theory of Planned Behaviour to examine the factors driving and impeding autonomous vehicle adoption. Participants were 254 adults (Mage = 37.89, SD = 14.33) who took part in an online survey assessing attitudes, subjective norms, perceived behavioural control, perceived barriers and intentions to adopt autonomous vehicles.
Language: en
Adoption intentions; Autonomous vehicles; Barriers; Road safety