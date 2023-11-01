|
Citation
|
Lee YM, Madigan R, Louw T, Lehtonen E, Merat N. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2023; 99: 473-484.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
To ensure the successful deployment of Automated Vehicles (AVs), it is important to understand users' acceptance and willingness to use. The majority of previous studies which have investigated Willingness to Use of automated functionalities in vehicles, have relied on users' imagination of system operational features, without any actual hands-on experience. To close this research gap, we conducted an extensive questionnaire study with participants who had experienced either a Motorway (N = 294) or an Urban (N = 144) Automated Driving Function (ADF) in an on-road study using prototype vehicles, conducted as part of the large-scale European L3Pilot project. We investigated the impact of participants' demographic characteristics, and their evaluation of the ADFs, on their Willingness to Use these ADFs again in the future.
|
Keywords
|
Acceptance; Automated driving; Evaluation; Experience; Willingness to use