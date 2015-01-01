Abstract

Road vehicles are highly susceptible to single-vehicle crashes (SVCs) under complex road geometry and inclement weather, which can significantly threaten traffic safety and mobility of the whole traffic system. Most existing studies involve various simplifications and approximations to assess the associated SVC risks promptly, and therefore the assessment accuracy is often compromised. A novel multi-fidelity approach is developed for the reliability-based risk assessment of SVCs to balance the simulation accuracy and efficiency. Specifically, a high-fidelity transient dynamic vehicle model is introduced for a robust estimation of the vehicle dynamics under various driving environments, assisted by a low-fidelity simplified physics-based vehicle model to improve the computational efficiency. Based on the simulations of the two models, a new multi-fidelity improved cross entropy-based importance sampling (MFICE) algorithm is proposed for integrating multi-fidelity information and facilitating accurate and efficient reliability analysis. Five demonstrative cases are studied to evaluate the performance of the proposed approach, including the comparison with existing representative approaches. The results show that the proposed innovative multi-fidelity approach can provide a reliability evaluation of SVCs both accurately and efficiently, with obviously superior performance over typical state-of-the-art counterparts. Therefore, the proposed approach bears great potential on developing proactive and near real-time intelligent traffic operation and management strategies against SVCs in both normal and hazardous conditions.

Language: en