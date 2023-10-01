Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Approximately 10 million Americans experience acts of physical violence by an intimate partner (IPV). Ocular injuries can present as a symptom of IPV in the emergency department, but IPV remains underreported in the literature. Understanding the incidence and trends in IPV-associated ocular injuries in the emergency department could increase the detection of at-risk patients otherwise overlooked.



DESIGN: Retrospective chart review. PARTICIPANTS: Emergency department patients evaluated for traumatic ocular injuries between January 2018 and April 2023 at a large tertiary care health system.



METHODS: The study population was identified by ICD-10 code and their responses to being screened at triage for home safety and any nursing concerns for abuse or neglect. Patient screening consisted of a 2-part questionnaire inquiring first about whether the patient feels safe at home ("Yes" or "No") and second regarding nurses' concerns for abuse, neglect, domestic violence, sexual assault, or human trafficking.



RESULTS: There were 2,653,993 emergency department visits and 16,737 traumatic ocular injuries in the study period. Of them, 1.1% of patients (154 of 14,457) responded "No" to feeling safe at home. In only 0.6% of patients (82 of 14,457), a nursing concern was documented. Patients responding "No" to feeling safe at home presented with more severe ocular injuries such as maxillary fractures. On regression analysis, married, divorced, and widowed patients as well as patients on private insurance were less likely to report feeling unsafe at home than single patients on public insurance (p < 0.05).



CONCLUSION: Traumatic ocular injuries in emergency departments should raise concerns about IPV. Opportunity exists to improve education, screening, and management of these patients.

Language: en