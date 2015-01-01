|
BACKGROUND: A recent study in this journal by Frewen et al. (2023) provided a critical analysis of the most widely used measure of ICD-11 Complex Posttraumatic Stress Disorder (CPTSD), the International Trauma Questionnaire (ITQ). The article was a thoughtful review and gave voice to several widely held concerns about the nature of CPTSD as it is represented in ICD-11 and measured by the ITQ. The primary concern expressed by Frewen et al. was that the symptom profile of ICD-11 CPTSD, as represented in the ITQ, is too simple and fails to provide adequate coverage of the construct.
PTSD; Complex PTSD; ICD-11; International Trauma Questionnaire