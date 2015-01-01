Abstract

BACKGROUND: A recent study in this journal by Frewen et al. (2023) provided a critical analysis of the most widely used measure of ICD-11 Complex Posttraumatic Stress Disorder (CPTSD), the International Trauma Questionnaire (ITQ). The article was a thoughtful review and gave voice to several widely held concerns about the nature of CPTSD as it is represented in ICD-11 and measured by the ITQ. The primary concern expressed by Frewen et al. was that the symptom profile of ICD-11 CPTSD, as represented in the ITQ, is too simple and fails to provide adequate coverage of the construct.



OBJECTIVE: Despite its quality, the article included several misunderstandings about the nature of ICD-11 CPTSD, and the function of the ITQ, that we wish to clarify. PARTICIPANTS: Not applicable. SETTING: Not applicable.



RESULTS: In this article, we provide a description of what ICD-11 PTSD and CPTSD are, a review of the process that led to their inclusion in ICD-11, how the ITQ was developed and refined to measure these constructs. We then provide responses to several of the most important concerns raised by Frewen et al.



CONCLUSIONS: We highlight the clinical utility of the ICD-11 descriptions of PTSD and CPTSD and discuss how the ITQ can be used as part of a suite of clinical assessments to accurately describe and understand common experiences of psychological distress that often result from exposure to traumatic life events.

Language: en