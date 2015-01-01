|
Citation
|
Katz C, Attrash-Najjar A, Cohen N, Glucklich T, Jacobson M, Varela N, Priolo-Filho SR, Bérubé A, Chang OD, Collin-Vézina D, Fouche A, Haffejee S, Katz I, Maguire-Jack K, Massarweh N, O'Reilly M, Tiwari A, Truter E, de Andrade Vieira RV, Walker-Williams H, Zibetti MR, Werkele C. Child Abuse Negl. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38008657
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: The COVID-19 pandemic challenged child protection and posed new risks for child maltreatment (CM). Moreover, governmental efforts worldwide prioritized mitigating the spread of the virus over ensuring the welfare and protection of families and children. This neglect caused hardship for many vulnerable children, including those in out-of-home care (OOHC), and challenged the functionality of child protective services (CPS). However, only limited research has investigated the impact of COVID-19 on OOHC and CPS and explored how CPS overcame the challenges of helping children in OOHC.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
COVID-19; Child maltreatment (CM); Child protective services (CPS); Out-of-home care (OOHC)