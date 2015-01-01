Abstract

Manifestations of gender-based violence although many, and sometimes more pronounced in areas of armed conflict, go unnoticed due to multiple factors. Gender-based violence targeted towards women, affect their overall health negatively, particularly the reproductive well-being. Major conflicts arising in the Middle East over the past 10-15 years, ranging from the Arab uprising to the Syrian civil war, have drawn attention world-wide. This study aims to shed light on the importance of recognizing violence against women, its effect on their reproductive health, and the policies that should be implemented to limit its adverse impact. Towards this end, we have highlighted the important role played by all healthcare professionals, epidemiologists, and surveyors working in peace and war areas to recognize such atrocities towards women.

Language: en