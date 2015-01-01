Abstract

Violence against women and children is a grave violation of human rights, impacting one-third of women globally and nearly 1 billion children annually. Violence can have severe consequences, including injuries, disabilities, and death. Individuals exposed to violence are more likely to face various health and social risks throughout their lives--for example, mental illness, anxiety disorders, high-risk behaviours, such as substance misuse and unsafe sex, chronic and infectious diseases, and social issues, such as poor educational attainment and involvement in violence and crime. The prevalence and far-reaching effects of this violence necessitate urgent and comprehensive action.

