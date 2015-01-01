SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Thornicroft G, Sunkel C, Milenova M. Lancet Psychiatry 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/S2215-0366(23)00374-7

38008101

Stigma is a powerful force for social exclusion. In a 2022 survey by the Global Mental Health Peer Network, 80% of more than 400 participants in 45 countries worldwide agreed that “stigma and discrimination can be worse than the impact of the mental health condition itself”. 1 In the 2022 Lancet Commission on Ending Stigma and Discrimination, 1 we proposed eight recommendations for global action. This Comment provides a brief update of the positive progress that has been made so far towards their implementation.


