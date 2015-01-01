Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Postural instability is a cardinal symptom of Parkinson's disease (PD), which suggests the vestibular system may be affected in PD. This study aimed to determine whether vestibular dysfunction is associated with the risk of falls in PD.



METHODS: We prospectively recruited patients with de-novo PD at a tertiary medical center between December 2019 and March 2023. During initial assessment, each patient was queried about falls within the preceding year. All patients underwent evaluation of video head-impulse tests (video-HITs), motion analysis, mini-mental state examination (MMSE), and Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MOCA). We determined whether head impulse gain of the vestibulo-ocular reflex (VOR) was associated with clinical severity of PD or risk of falls.



RESULTS: Overall, 133 patients (mean age ± SD = 68 ± 10, 59 men) were recruited. The median Movement Disorder Society-Unified Parkinson's Disease Rating Scale motor part (MDS-UPDRS-III) was 23 (interquartile range = 16-31), and 81 patients (61 %) scored 2 or less on the Hoehn and Yahr scale. Fallers were older (p = 0.001), had longer disease duration (p = 0.001), slower gait velocity (p = 0.009), higher MDS-UPDRS-III (p < 0.001) and H&Y scale (p < 0.001), lower MMSE (p = 0.018) and MOCA scores (p = 0.001) than non-fallers. Multiple logistic regression showed that MDS-UPDRS-III had a positive association with falling (p = 0.004). Falling was not associated with VOR gain (p = 0.405). The VOR gain for each semicircular canal showed no correlation with the MDS-UPDRS-III or disease duration.



CONCLUSIONS: The semicircular canal function, as determined by video-HITs, is relatively spared and has little effect on the risk of falls in patients with mild-to-moderate PD.

Language: en