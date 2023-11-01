Abstract

The objective of the study is to understand the experience of grief and moral sentiments in survivors of the armed conflict in the city of Medellín, Colombia, through qualitative research. In total, 32 people affected by different victimising acts in the context of the armed conflict participated. There is a direct relationship between moral sentiments and the processes of handling and processing loss. Moral sentiments frame the experience of emotions in the victim, after the events have occurred, which influence the way in which the pain experienced is processed. These sentiments permeate the processes of dealing with the incident in survivors, the ways in which they perceive themselves and the perpetrators, and the social stances they adopt to face life. We conclude that moral factors play a role in the emotional recovery of victims and are indicative the possibility or difficulty of processing the events that occurred.

