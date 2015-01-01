Abstract

n the US, arbitrariness in charging a suspect with terrorism or hate crime has resulted in adoption of flawed policies, such as launching a de-radicalization program targeting Muslim suspects only while taking eyes off the judicious way forward, such as tightening gun control laws. By comparison, in Pakistan, factors like previous enmity, provocation and uncontrollable rage are taken into considerations for converting a terrorist act into multiple murders. Because murder is compoundable in Pakistan, once it is pardoned, the accused can get away with the crime. Had there been a non-compoundable 'hate crime' under the law of Pakistan in between terrorism and murder, an accused charged with terrorism would have no opportunity to take advantage of pardonable nature of the alternate charge of murder or multiple murder. This article tends to draw a clear distinction between the entangled concepts of hate crime and terrorism together with terrorism and multiple murders.

