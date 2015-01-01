Abstract

Introduction This study seeks to elucidate the evolving trend and identify disparities among subgroups in the mortality rate due to unintentional drowning in individuals under the age of 20 from the timeframe of 2013 to 2021 in China. Methods Data retrieved from the National Mortality Surveillance System served as a foundation for estimating the unintentional drowning mortality rate. The inadvertent drowning mortality rate for individuals below the age of 20 was computed, differentiated by categorization groups such as age, gender, areas, and regions within each given year. The linear regression model was employed to calculate the annual percent of change (APC) with its 95% confidence interval (CI), providing a depiction of the mortality rate's shifting trend. Results In 2021, the inadvertent drowning fatality rate for individuals under 20 years of age in China was recorded at 3.28 per 100,000. A steady reduction was observed in the national drowning mortality rate from 6.60 per 100,000 in 2013 down to 3.28 per 100,000 in 2021, signifying a cumulative decrease of 50.30% [APC=−9.06% (95% CI: −11.31%, −6.76%)]. Across all sexes, regions, age groups, and residential areas, a consistent decline in mortality rates was evident between 2013 and 2021. Conclusion An analysis of the data from 2013 to 2021 reveals a declining trend in the mortality rate due to unintentional drowning among individuals under 20 years of age in China. However, the rate of decline varied when stratified by sex, urban versus rural locations, age-specific groups, and geographical regions.

