Abstract

The population of developed countries is aging. Along with an increase in the proportion of people over 60 years of age among the population, their number is also increasing among patients with acute poisoning of chemical etiology. Analysis of the structure of acute poisoning in elderly and senile people for the period 2020-2022. It has been established that the proportion of patients of gerontological age in the overall structure of acute poisonings averages 13,5%, of which the largest group is persons aged 60-74 years (60,2%), women - 64,5%, men - 35,5%. It was found that in 61.5% of cases the cause of poisoning was suicide, 38,5% of poisonings were random. In the structure of acute poisoning in geriatric patients, psychopharmacological drugs are in the lead - 34,1%, corrosive substances - 15,9%, drugs acting on the cardiovascular system - 12,7%. These same toxicants are the main etiological cause of death. Patients over 60 years of age have a high mortality rate from 13,2 to 22,3%. Acute chemical poisoning in patients over 60 years of age is an urgent medical problem at the present stage, due to a significant incidence and high mortality, and require detailed study in order to improve the effectiveness of their treatment.

Language: ru