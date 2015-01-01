SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Shcherbuk AY, Donskov VV, Shcherbuk AY, Cherepanova EV, Maday DY, Shcherbuk YA. Adv. Gerontol. (1997) 2023; 36(4): 517-524.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Gerontological Society of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Publisher Ėskulap)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

38010180

Abstract

The review article analyzes scientific publications devoted to the actual problem of modern society - the syndrome of falls in elderly and senile people. The multifactorial nature of falls is demonstrated, which must be taken into account when carrying out diagnostic and therapeutic measures. The information obtained made it possible to identify the most significant conditions and diseases leading to an increase in the frequency of falls. The paper systematizes information about the causes of falls and the prevention of falls, diagnosis and complex treatment of elderly and senile patients. Attention is drawn to the victims of elderly and senile age with traumatic injuries.


Language: ru

Keywords

geriatrics; elderly and senile age; fall syndrome

