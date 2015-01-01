Abstract

The objective of this study was to assess the components of postural balance among working and non-working men and women aged 65-69. A total of 120 people within the age range of 65-69 were screened. The first group included 30 female and 30 male patients who continued working beyond retirement. The second group comprised 30 women and 30 men who had ceased working by the time of the examination. For comprehensive assessment of postural balance components the computer complex of dynamic postrography "Smart Equitest Balance Manager" was used. Sensory Organization Test (SOT) and Motor Control Test (MCT) were conducted. An analysis of SOT and MCT results showed that compared to non-workers aged 65-69, working men and women of the same age range demonstrated more effective maintenance of static and static-dynamic balance, increased postural control performance, including neuromuscular control of balance, as well as optimal balancing and centre of gravity control while maintaining static and static-dynamic balance. The reduced participation of somatosensory, visual and vestibular information in postural control and visual-motor coordination will negatively impact the ability of people over 64 to continue working.

Language: ru