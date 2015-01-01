Abstract

The aim of the study was to generalize and assess victimological spontaneous measures to combat victimization and to identify anti-victim means to counteract negative factors in old age. It was found that at present there are no generally recognized theoretically substantiated positive strategies for the functioning of the personality in old age. The dominant tendency is to describe an elderly person not as a subject of activity, but as a passive object of influence, which gives rise to gerontological ageism and forms the position of a victim in an elderly person. The empirical part of the study involved 90 people of different social status: pre-pensioners, working and non-working pensioners. It was found that anti-victim personality traits: anti-victim attitudes, anti-victim life position and internal locus of control allow an elderly person to successfully overcome victimological barriers that arise in old age, while maintaining and protecting the main reserve of his personality: self-esteem and personal dignity. The main generalized anti-victim tools that create conditions for the implementation of positive life strategies in old age are described: complexity, rhythmization of life, compensatory and networking.

Language: ru