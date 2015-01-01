Abstract

BACKGROUND: Previous studies have reviewed the evidence on the increase in alcohol consumption after a terrorist attack. However, an increase does not necessarily imply the presence of an alcohol use disorder.



OBJECTIVES: To conduct a systematic and meta-analytic review of the literature on the prevalence of increased alcohol consumption and alcohol use disorders in adult exposed to terrorism.



METHODS: A search of PsycINFO, MEDLINE and PTSDpubs identified 29 studies published up to March 2023 in which 38 adult samples totaling 282,753 persons exposed to terrorism were assessed. Using inverse variance heterogeneity models, pooled prevalence rates of increased alcohol use and alcohol use disorders were calculated.



RESULTS: 6% (95% CI [2.9, 9.5]) of the adults exposed to a terrorist attack increased their alcohol consumption. The prevalence of increased alcohol use varied depending on the degree of exposure (p =.006, R(2) = .18) and the procedure for measuring increases (p = .043, R(2) = .37). The prevalence of alcohol use disorders in adults exposed to a terrorist attack was 5.5% (95% CI [3.7, 7.5]), a rate that was not higher than that obtained in the general population and varied depending on the type of alcohol disorder (p =.015, R(2) = .30).



CONCLUSIONS: A relevant number of adults exposed to terrorist attacks will subsequently increase their alcohol consumption, but this increase is not associated with an increase in the prevalence of alcohol use disorders. Effects of terrorism on people's health are potentially widespread, but concerns of excessive alcohol use after terrorist attacks may be unwarranted.

