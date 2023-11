Abstract

OBJECTIVETo support policy makers and healthcare workers to reduce high rates of bullying, discrimination, and harassment (BDH) that affect doctors in Australian specialty training sites.



METHODSThis audit assessed the quality of policies regarding BDH and associated complaints of the Australian Medical Council-accredited Australasian specialty training Colleges (Colleges). Policies were systematically identified and scored against a national standard BDH policy checklist.



RESULTSFourteen of the 16 Colleges have each written and curated their own BDH policies for their members, with wide variation between Colleges regarding content and processes. This impairs the efficacy of BDH handling in specialty training sites.



CONCLUSIONSKey areas for improvement were identified. A checklist is proposed that is specific to College BDH policies and processes involving specialty training sites.

