Abstract

BACKGROUND: This study investigated the relationship between combat-related traumatic injury (CRTI) and its severity and predicted cardiovascular disease (CVD) risk.



MATERIAL AND METHODS: This was an analysis of comparative 10-year predicted CVD risk (myocardial infarction, stroke or CVD-death) using the QRISK®3 scoring-system among adults recruited into the Armed Services Trauma Rehabilitation Outcome (ADVANCE) cohort study. Participants with CRTI were compared to uninjured servicemen frequency-matched by age, sex, rank, deployment (Afghanistan 2003-2014) and role. Injury severity was quantified using the New Injury Severity Score (NISS).



RESULTS: One thousand one hundred forty four adult combat veterans were recruited, consisting of 579 injured (161 amputees) and 565 uninjured men of similar age ethnicity and time from deployment/injury. Significant mental illness (8.5% vs 4.4%; p = 0.006) and erectile dysfunction (11.6% vs 5.8%; p < 0.001) was more common, body mass index (28.1 ± 3.9 vs 27.4 ± 3.4 kg/m(2); p = 0.001) higher and systolic blood pressure variability (median [IQR]) (1.7 [1.2-3.0] vs 2.1 [1.2-3.5] mmHg; p = 0.008) lower among the injured versus uninjured respectively. The relative risk (RR) of predicted CVD (versus the population expected risk) was higher (RR:1.67 [IQR 1.16-2.48]) among the injured amputees versus the injured non-amputees (RR:1.60 [1.13-2.43]) and uninjured groups (RR:1.52 [1.12-2.34]; overall p = 0.015). After adjustment for confounders CRTI, worsening injury severity (higher NISS, blast and traumatic amputation) were independently associated with QRISK®3 scores.



CONCLUSION: CRTI and its worsening severity were independently associated with increased predicted 10-year CVD risk.

