Abstract

BACKGROUND: Frailty increases the risks of hospitalization, injury, fall, psychological disorders, and death in older adults. Accurate estimation of the prevalence of frailty is crucial for promoting health in these individuals. Therefore, this study was conducted to estimate the prevalence of frailty and prefrailty in older adults residing in Indonesia.



METHODS: In accordance with the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analysis guidelines, six electronic databases were searched (without any language restriction) for relevant articles from inception to February 2023. Studies on the prevalence of frailty and prefrailty in older adults (age ≥ 60 years) residing in Indonesia were included in the analysis. A random-effects model was selected a priori because of the expected high degree of heterogeneity in the study, followed by sensitivity analysis, subgroup analysis, and meta-regression. The protocol of this review study was registered in the PROSPERO database (CRD42022381132).



RESULTS: A total of 79 studies were identified, of which 20 were finally included in the analysis. The pooled prevalence of frailty and prefrailty in older adults in Indonesia was 26.8% and 55.5%, respectively. The pooled prevalence of frailty and prefrailty was 37.9% and 44.8% in nursing homes, 26.3% and 61.4% in hospitals, and 21.1% and 59.6% in community settings, respectively. Furthermore, the pooled prevalence of frailty and prefrailty was 21.6% and 64.3%, 18.7% and 62%, and 27.8% and 59.8% in studies using the Frailty Index-40, FRAIL, and Fried Frailty Phenotype questionnaires, respectively. However, the parameters did not vary significantly across measurement tools or study settings. Publication bias was not detected while the year of data collection influenced the heterogeneity between the studies.



CONCLUSIONS: To the best of our knowledge, this study is the first meta-analysis to report the prevalence of frailty and prefrailty in older adults residing in Indonesia. The gradual increase in the number of older adults with frailty or prefrailty in Indonesia is concerning. Therefore, the government, private sectors, health-care professionals, and the community must jointly design effective strategies and policies to address this problem.

