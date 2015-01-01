|
Owen HE, Wyeth EH, Maclennan B, Barson D, McBride P, Gabbe BJ, Civil I, Derrett S. BMJ Open 2023; 13(11): e075480.
(Copyright © 2023, BMJ Publishing Group)
38011969
PURPOSE: Patient-reported outcome measures (PROMs) are useful for trauma registries interested in monitoring patient outcomes and trauma care quality. PROMs had not previously been collected by the New Zealand Trauma Registry (NZTR). More than 2500 New Zealanders are admitted to hospital for major trauma annually. The Trauma Outcomes Project (TOP) collected PROMs postinjury from three of New Zealand's (NZ's) major trauma regions. This cohort profile paper aims to provide a thorough description of preinjury and 6 month postinjury characteristics of the TOP cohort, including specifically for Māori (Indigenous population in Aotearoa me Te Waipounamu/NZ). PARTICIPANTS: Between July 2019 and June 2020, 2533 NZ trauma patients were admitted to one of 22 hospitals nationwide for major trauma and included on the NZTR. TOP invited trauma patients (aged ≥16 years) to be interviewed from three regions; one region (Midlands) declined to participate. Interviews included questions about health-related quality of life, disability, injury recovery, healthcare access and household income adequacy.
Language: en
health equity; health services accessibility; patient reported outcome measures; trauma management