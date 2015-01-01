Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Legal access to and attitudes toward cannabis are changing rapidly. Most of the United States and territories allow adults to use medical and/or recreational cannabis. Recent trends demonstrate increasing cannabis use among older U.S. adults. However, little research has examined cannabis use among older adults since 2019, when the COVID-19 pandemic caused major changes in patterns of substance use.



METHODS: The National Poll on Healthy Aging is a nationally cross-sectional survey that asked U.S. adults ages 50-80 in January 2021 about their cannabis use in the past year. Multivariable logistic regression was used to identify demographic and health characteristics associated with cannabis use.



RESULTS: Among 2023 participants aged 50-80 (52.7% female), 12.1% reported cannabis use in the past year. Among those who reported cannabis use, 34.2% reported using cannabis products 4 or more days per week. In multivariable logistic regression, cannabis use was less likely among people who identified as Hispanic ethnicity or as "other" races compared with non-Hispanic white respondents. Cannabis use was more likely among unmarried/unpartnered and unemployed respondents. Those who consumed alcohol were more likely to use cannabis.



CONCLUSIONS: More than one in 10 U.S. adults aged 50-80 used cannabis in the 1st year of the COVID-19 pandemic, and many used cannabis frequently. As access to and use of cannabis continue to increase nationally, clinicians and policymakers should monitor and address the potential risks among older adults.

