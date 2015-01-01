Abstract

Depression is a mental disorder that is associated with low quality of life, increased risk of suicide and a high economic cost for society. Meta-analyses indicate that Meaning Centred Psychotherapies (MCP) are an efficacious psychotherapy to reduce depression in participants with chronic illness and cancer. However, to date, no systematic review has analysed the effectiveness of MCP in depressed participants who do not have a physical illness or cancer. The objective of this study was to carry out a systematic review to analyse the effectiveness of MCP in participants with depression and no physical illness. The search was conducted following the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses guidelines (PRISMA). Six studies (two randomised controlled trials and four quasi-experimental studies) were included in the systematic review. The results indicate that MCP is more effective than a control group as waitlist (four studies), psychoeducation group (one study), and cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT, one study), in reducing depressive symptoms, improving meaning in life and reducing anxiety in participants without physical illness. MCP would be considered a probably efficacious treatment for depression. However, further research with better experimental designs will be necessary to confirm the effectiveness of MCP for depression.

Language: en