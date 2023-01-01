Abstract

Reports an error in "Momentary links between adolescents' social media use and social experiences and motivations: Individual differences by peer susceptibility" by Emma Armstrong-Carter, Shedrick L. Garrett, Elizabeth A. Nick, Mitchell J. Prinstein and Eva H. Telzer (Developmental Psychology, 2023[Apr], Vol 59[4], 707-719). In the article by Armstrong-Carter et.al., the social connectedness variable was incorrectly reverse coded. When the coding was corrected, the results showed that highly susceptible adolescents felt more connected during hours they used social media to engage with peers, and not less connected as originally reported. Corrections have been made to text related to this variable in the abstract, the public significance statement, the Social Connectedness section of the Method section, and throughout the Results and Discussion sections. The Connectedness row in Table 1 and the Social connectedness columns in Table 4 have been updated, and Figure 1 was replaced with a new version. The online version of this article has been corrected. (The following abstract of the original article appeared in record 2023-28589-001.) This longitudinal ecological momentary assessment study examined whether adolescents' use of social media to interact with peers relates to their experiences of social connectedness, social craving, and sensation seeking on an hourly level. Further, we investigated whether these associations differ for adolescents who were nominated by their peers as more or less susceptible to social influences, because highly susceptible youth may be more strongly impacted by social media due to heightened focus on peer behaviors and social feedback. The sample was 212 adolescents in the southeastern United States (M(age) = 15 years; range 14 to 17; 56.2% female; 40% White, 28% Latinx, 26% African American, 15% mixed/other race). Controlling for both daily and between-subjects effects, we found a consistent pattern of hourly-level results that were robust to sensitivity analyses. When highly susceptible adolescents used social media to interact with peers in the last hour, they felt more socially connected to others and more strongly craved social connections and novel sensations. Youth who are particularly sensitive to social input from peers may feel more connected to others and crave more connections and exciting stimuli within 1 hr after using social media to interact with peers. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2023 APA, all rights reserved).

