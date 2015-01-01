|
Pinelli E, Zinno R, Barone G, Bragonzoni L. Disabil. Rehabil. Assist. Technol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
38009458
PURPOSE: Exoskeleton can assist individuals with spinal cord injuries (SCI) with simple movements and transform their lives by enhancing strength and mobility. Nonetheless, the current utilization outside of rehabilitation contexts is limited. To promote the widespread adoption of exoskeletons, it is crucial to consider the acceptance of these devices for both rehabilitation and functional purposes. This systematic review aims to identify the barriers or facilitators of the use of lower limbs exoskeletons, thereby providing strategies to improve interventions and increase the adoption of these devices.
Language: en
Systematic review; qualitative research; spinal cord injury; exoskeleton; SCI