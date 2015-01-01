Abstract

AIM: Patients with major depressive disorder (MDD) frequently have coexisting anxiety disorders. However, few studies have focused on the prevalence and risk factors of comorbid anxiety symptoms in young adult first-episode and drug-naive (FEDN) MDD patients.



METHODS: We recruited 520 FEDN MDD patients and collected their demographic and clinical data. The Hamilton Depression Rating Scale (HAMD), the Hamilton Anxiety Rating Scale (HAMA) and the positive scale of the Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale (PANSS) were used to measure depressive symptoms, anxiety symptoms and psychotic symptoms, respectively.



RESULTS: Anxiety symptoms were found in 79.6% of young adult patients. Besides, anxiety group patients had a higher prevalence of psychotic symptoms than the non-anxiety group. Anxiety symptoms were substantially related to suicide attempts in young adult patients. Logistic analysis shows that suicide attempts and total HAMD scores were significantly associated with anxiety symptoms.



CONCLUSIONS: The findings show that anxiety symptoms are common in Chinese young adult MDD patients. The anxiety group was more likely to have psychotic symptoms, suicide attempts, and more severe depressive symptoms than the non-anxiety group. Suicide attempts were associated with anxiety symptoms in young adult MDD patients, suggesting the importance of reducing anxiety symptoms in this population to prevent suicides.

