Abstract

PURPOSE: Through its associations with mass gatherings, alcohol consumption, emotional cues, and gambling, the Super Bowl (SB) has been implicated in increased rates of interpersonal violence and assaults. This study endeavors to investigate the relationship between assault-related injuries, especially intimate partner violence (IPV) and SB.



METHOD: A retrospective review of prospectively collected data from the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System (NEISS) spanning 2005 to 2017 was conducted. Assault-related injuries were examined in relation to (1) the 4-day Super Bowl weekend (Friday-Monday), (2) Super Bowl Sunday, and (3) the Super Bowl week (Friday-Thursday) for all years, following the loss of the projected winning team (underdog victories), and losses despite a significant point spread favoring one team (upset losses). National estimates of injuries and associated variables were derived using the SUDAAN software.



RESULTS: While there were no significant differences in the overall number of assaults or assault types during the SB weekend (5.6% vs 5.5%; p = 0.31), relative decreases were observed for altercations (21.1% vs 24.8%; p < 0.01), sexual assault (3.4% vs 4.0%; p < 0.01), and IPV (8.3% vs 12.5%; p < 0.01) on the Friday preceding SB, and robbery incidents on SB Sunday (2.1% vs 3.5%; p = 0.01). No changes in the incidence of assault-related injuries were found based on the favored or underdog status of the teams, including upset losses.



CONCLUSION: Contrary to expectations, SB was not associated with increased assault-related injuries. This study underscores the need for year-round structural changes in addressing violence rather than relying solely on heightened awareness during specific events.

Language: en