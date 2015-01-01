SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Guruguntla V, Lal M. Ergonomics 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/00140139.2023.2288544

38009317

Biomechanical models are mathematical representations of human structure. These models are used to analyze joint and injury mechanics and design of prosthetic devices for human body under various conditions. Biomechanical model development involves the integration of knowledge from various fields, including mechanics, biology, physiology, and mathematics. Biomechanical models have become more significant in the healthcare sector as researchers strive to offer better medical supplies and ride comfort. It has uses in automobile and sports science as well, to create human dummies for accident and segmental vibration transmissibility study, improve training routines, and prevent injuries. These biomechanical models might be anything from straightforward lumped parameter models to intricate multi-body models. The virtues, weaknesses, and contemporary uses of lumped parameter modelling and multi body modelling in biomechanical modelling are discussed in this article. Subsequently, emphasized the recent modelling improvements and explored the future direction of biomechanical modelling. Researchers and professionals who wish to apply biomechanical models to comprehend human movement and enhance performance may find this review to be helpful.


Optimization; Biodynamic Responses; Biomechanical Modelling; Ride Comfort; Segmental Vibration Transmissibility; Whole-Body Vibration

