Fares-Otero NE, O J, Spies G, Womersley JS, Gonzalez C, Ayas G, Mossie TB, Carranza-Neira J, Estrada-Lorenzo JM, Vieta E, Schalinski I, Schnyder U, Seedat S. Eur. J. Psychotraumatol. 2023; 14(2): e2282826.
38010898
BACKGROUND: Although child maltreatment (CM) has been linked to health problems and poor psychosocial functioning, not all individuals exposed to CM develop or experience negative consequences later in life. This suggests that some individuals show resilience after being exposed to CM. However, conclusions have been limited by inconsistent findings across different CM subtypes and resilience domains.
mental health; bullying; Childhood trauma; neglect; social support; psychological well-being; adults; acoso escolar; adaptive coping; adultos; afrontamiento adaptativo; apoyo social; bienestar psicológico; estrés traumático; funcionamiento resiliente; negligencia; resilient functioning; salud mental; Trauma infantil; traumatic stress; 童年期创伤；忽视； 霸凌；创伤性应激；适应性应对；心理健康韧性功能；心理幸福感；社会支持；成人